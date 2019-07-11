Parcelport announces appointment new chief executive



Leading Auckland-based Cloud-based freight management start-up company Parcelport has appointed Jeff Vollebregt, pictured, as its Chief Executive.

With an impressive background in International Business Development, Vollebregt comes to Parcelport with an extensive commercial leadership experience from highly successful multi-nationals and brands including 3M, BP/Castrol and DHL.

Vollebregt returned to New Zealand after leading Global and Regional teams in the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Europe and he most recently spearheaded the international development of Kiwi start-up success story DeSalt.

Before returning to New Zealand, Vollebregt spent the last 12 years of his time overseas with DHL’s Global and Regional MNC Group and AP eCommerce Development.

He was also SVP Sales and Marketing (and ExCo member) for one of Hong Kong’s largest multinationals, the TAL Group.

Parcelport founder Jimmy Wu says the appointment of Vollebregt is a significant move for the furture of the fast-expanding company. “Parcelport is well positioned for growth in the local market as well as international expansion and we believe Jeff has the skills, experience and vision to drive that growth.”

“Jeff’s wealth of commercial management experience, specifically in the logistics industry, is just what Parcelport needs as it looks at its long-term growth,” adds Wu.

The announcement comes at an exciting and shifting period for the industry. “The freight/logistics industry is undergoing a lot of change and never more so than now, with the impact of retail innovation driven largely by digital developments for B2C and B2B supply chains,” comments Vollebregt.







“It’s an interesting time for Parcelport, our customers and our team. I’m looking forward to using my experience to further enhance the Parcelport customer promise and expand opportunities for our customer partners to grow their business!” adds Vollebregt.

About Parcelport:

With a “click, stick, track and go” system that cuts out all the unnecessary delays, charges and general annoyances so common to most conventional courier companies, Parcelport New Zealand was founded with the intention of streamlining e-commerce for businesses around the world, whether large or small. Visit their website today to set up an account and create your personalised portal today: http://parcelport.co.nz



© Scoop Media

