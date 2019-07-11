NZ Customs makes Border Management System agility gains

NZ Customs makes Border Management System agility gains with successful migration to Datacom’s new Govt.Container service

11 July, 2019 – The New Zealand Customs Service has successfully migrated its CusMod border management system onto Datacom’s new Govt.Container service.

Govt.Container is a brand new cloud service from Datacom that enables sizeable existing heritage applications to be evolved and updated more quickly and cost-effectively. This container service helps organisations that are looking to move their IT applications, platforms and infrastructure to the cloud make strong early progress across a wider range of their operations than before.

In the case of NZ Customs, Govt.Container enables a more agile response to the high volume and complex border security environment that NZ Customs operates in.

Datacom’s Govt.Container service uses containers, a relatively new technology in New Zealand, to provide increased agility for cloud transformation of heritage applications with support of modern application development and DevOps.

Using Datacom’s Govt.Container product allows NZ Customs to focus on their day-to-day business of application development while Datacom takes care of deployment, upgrades, and ongoing patch management of the underlying platform in the background. Containers package and isolate applications with the files they need to run, enabling faster development and more frequent releases.

“We needed a way to adopt rapid application development while working with our existing CusMod system,” Mathew Black, CIO from NZ Customs said.







“Datacom’s containerisation service has allowed us to reduce our application development and release costs, as well as adopt more modern application development and support practices. Datacom has also supported us in the move towards a DevOps approach, which is a much more agile and responsive way for our developers to work. We’re already seeing the results, which include productivity gains from faster and more frequent application releases. We have already moved from four production releases per year to 25, with the capability to move up to multiple production releases per day if required.”

Bryce O’Kane, Datacom’s Associate Director of Cloud, said that while NZ Customs is the first customer to take up the Govt.Container service, discussions are now in progress with several others.

“We see the Govt.Container service as having two key purposes,” Bryce said.

“A core function is to allow faster development and more frequent releases of older legacy systems, but the other growth area is new applications being built on containers, as this allows developers to work far more quickly. As more businesses seek to digitise their customer offerings, the need for DevOps’ pipelines with automated build, test and deployment of application releases will increase, side by side with the demand for containerised solutions.”

Datacom's Govt.Container service is powered by Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) which allows developers to quickly develop, build, deploy and manage containerised services and applications in a safe and secure cloud environment.Built with proven open source technologies from established communities, the container service is built around a core of application containers powered by Docker, with orchestration and management provided by Kubernetes (a container orchestration system for Docker), and on a foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

