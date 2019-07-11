Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fog causing significant flight disruption

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 10:10 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Fog and low cloud in the central and upper North Island and parts of the South Island is causing significant disruption to regional turbo-prob services across the Air New Zealand network this morning and is expected to stick around until at least lunchtime.

Auckland, Tauranga, Rotorua, Hamilton, Whangarei, Kerikeri, Nelson and Queenstown are currently impacted by weather conditions – with flow on impact across the wider domestic network.

Multiple regional turbo-prop services have been cancelled or significantly delayed this morning and this disruption is likely to impact the schedule for much of the day. Disrupted customers are being offered road transportation options where possible.

Jet services are currently operating largely as normal with some delays into and out of Auckland this morning – with some flow on impact to the network.

Customers booked to travel domestically today are advised to keep an eye on the Air New Zealand arrivals and departures page for up the most up to date flight information.

The Air New Zealand Contact Centre is currently experiencing very high demand. Customers are asked to avoid calling unless absolutely necessary. For urgent changes, customers are welcome to contact the airline via its social media channels while those already at airports are encouraged to speak to a member of the Air New Zealand team. Customers who are able to are encouraged to make changes to their bookings online.

The airline is grateful to customers for their patience while it works through these weather challenges.



