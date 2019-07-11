Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiSaver withdrawals funding half of first home deposits

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 10:36 am
Article: BusinessDesk

KiwiSaver withdrawals funding half of first home buyer deposits: KPMG


By Pattrick Smellie

July 11 (BusinessDesk) - First home buyers continue to grow as a proportion of the total home mortgage market, with KiwiSaver fund withdrawals now accounting for about half the deposits used to secure a first home, according to KPMG.

Two years ago, first home buyers made up just 11.9 percent of new mortgage lending, but that had increased steadily to hit 17.2 percent in the March quarter, while property investors continue to fall away as mortgage borrowers, the firm says in its latest quarterly review of the banking market.

Investors made up 18.5 percent of all new lending in the March quarter, down from between 21 per cent and 25 percent for much of last year.

KPMG says KiwiSaver withdrawals for first home purchases - as a percentage of new mortgage lending to that group - rose to 9.37 percent on a seasonally-adjusted basis, up from 8.78 percent in the December quarter. That indicates that "more of first home buyers' deposits were coming from their KiwiSaver funds," KPMG said.

Assuming first home buyers need a 20 percent capital deposit before being able to borrow for a home, some 37 percent of first home buyers' deposits "are coming from KiwiSaver".

"Given that many first home buyers will have deposits lower than 20 percent of their house price, it is probably closer to 50 percent, or half, of a first home buyer's deposit coming from their KiwiSaver funds on average," KPMG said.

That raises questions about whether the use of funds intended for retirement for home purchases was "just pushing the problem of retirement affordability down the track for future generations."

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

forestry, tress, loggingForestry: Falling Log Prices May Make Some Woodlots Unprofitable

In-market prices for logs in China - New Zealand's largest export market - have fallen in recent weeks and ANZ Bank warns the drop will make the harvest of some woodlots unprofitable. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity : New Rules Step Up War On Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Biosecurity New Zealand is stepping up its war on the brown marmorated stink bug. It has provisionally released new rules that will apply to this year's stink bug season, which starts on Sept. 1 and will run until April 30. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 