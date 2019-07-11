Singapore Airlines Named ‘Best in Travel And Hotel Sector’

11 JULY 2019



Singapore Airlines Named ‘Best in Travel And Hotel Sector’ at 2019 KPMG NZ Customer Experience Excellence Awards

Singapore Airlines has been named ‘Best in the Travel and Hotel Sector’ and placed second overall at last week’s second annual KPMG Customer Experience Excellence Awards in New Zealand.

The report shares the top brands excelling in customer experience, based on a survey of almost 3,000 consumers nationwide, with 130 local and international brands considered against the KPMG Six Pillars of Customer Experience Excellence.

Customers were asked to respond to questions relating to the following pillars for each brand:

• Personalisation – Using individualised attention to drive emotional connection

• Integrity – Being trustworthy

• Expectations – Managing, meeting and exceeding customer expectations

• Resolution – Turning a poor experience into a great one

• Time and Effort – Minimising customer effort and creating frictionless processes

• Empathy - Achieving an understanding of the customer’s circumstances to drive deep rapport

According to the survey, Singapore Airlines was rated highly for empathy and the ability to meet and exceed expectations, while delivering the highest levels of customer service and satisfaction in a genuine way.

Only the top ten brands are featured in the report, which aims to highlight the excellent actions each recognised brand has taken to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“We are humbled to have been recognised with two awards at the KPMG Customer Experience Excellence Awards,” said Singapore Airlines, NZ General Manager, Mr Kenny Teo.







“The passenger experience is at the forefront of every decision we make as an airline, and while we do not seek these awards, they are validation and recognition for all of our staff who work tirelessly to making each journey as enjoyable as possible.

“Being nominated for, and winning awards such as this would not be possible without the ongoing support of our customers and the travel trade in New Zealand. We are extremely grateful for their continued support.”

KPMG Partner, Simon Hunter, said Singapore Airlines’ success lies in its dedication to exceeding customer needs and investing a considerable amount of time and resource into the science of execution.

Customers who were surveyed were required to have interacted with each brand in the last six months, and at least 100 consumers per brand were required to be included in the final KPMG research results.

ends

© Scoop Media