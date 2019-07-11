Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Make a will’ – lawyer provides free online wills

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Kiwilaw

11 July 2019

‘Make a will’ – lawyer provides free online wills, downloadable by anyone

Kiwilaw lawyer, Cheryl Simes, has designed an unconventional, ‘entirely valid’ downloadable 1-page will for those who agree with the Public Trust that they need to make a will, and who do not have the time, money or inclination to do it using more conventional and expensive resources.

The free will is available online - direct link here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqt0B14wX8Jkouos2aIah1iwmTi3xAKg/view?usp=sharing

It will be available through Kiwilaw’s website in the near future.

Simes encourages individuals and organisations to download, print and use this will, rather than leaving 55% of New Zealanders without a will.

‘This free will can be used by employers, whanau, trade unions, churches, ethnic communities, parenting groups, Grey Power, insurance companies, banks, pet owners, advocacy services, hospices, anyone who wants to help make things easier.’

Kiwilaw also offers a $69 online will with more options and a more conventional format.

‘These wills are for people who don’t have a lot of assets, or who can’t afford the time or expense of a lawyer, or who want to think a bit more carefully about their plans and need something in place in the meantime.’



‘In particular, this is for the person who has Kiwisaver, or a ‘Home for Life’ child or whangai who won’t be recognised if they die without a will,’ Simes said.

Kiwilaw’s $69 will is produced using the same world-leading Autom.io software that enables executors nationwide to apply for probate, for just $490, rather than the more usual $1500+ charged by most lawyers.

Website: https://kiwilaw.co.nz

Scoop story 31 Jan 2019: ‘Bereaved families paying too much for basic paperwork.’

Scoop story 26 Feb 2019: ‘Unpaid JPs life savers who support low-cost legal services’

Scoop story 9 July 2019: ‘Leaving it to the Act’ (Public Trust opinion piece)

END


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Kiwilaw on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

forestry, tress, loggingForestry: Falling Log Prices May Make Some Woodlots Unprofitable

In-market prices for logs in China - New Zealand's largest export market - have fallen in recent weeks and ANZ Bank warns the drop will make the harvest of some woodlots unprofitable. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity : New Rules Step Up War On Brown Marmorated Stink Bug

Biosecurity New Zealand is stepping up its war on the brown marmorated stink bug. It has provisionally released new rules that will apply to this year's stink bug season, which starts on Sept. 1 and will run until April 30. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 