‘Make a will’ – lawyer provides free online wills

11 July 2019

Kiwilaw lawyer, Cheryl Simes, has designed an unconventional, ‘entirely valid’ downloadable 1-page will for those who agree with the Public Trust that they need to make a will, and who do not have the time, money or inclination to do it using more conventional and expensive resources.

The free will is available online - direct link here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqt0B14wX8Jkouos2aIah1iwmTi3xAKg/view?usp=sharing

It will be available through Kiwilaw’s website in the near future.

Simes encourages individuals and organisations to download, print and use this will, rather than leaving 55% of New Zealanders without a will.

‘This free will can be used by employers, whanau, trade unions, churches, ethnic communities, parenting groups, Grey Power, insurance companies, banks, pet owners, advocacy services, hospices, anyone who wants to help make things easier.’

Kiwilaw also offers a $69 online will with more options and a more conventional format.

‘These wills are for people who don’t have a lot of assets, or who can’t afford the time or expense of a lawyer, or who want to think a bit more carefully about their plans and need something in place in the meantime.’







‘In particular, this is for the person who has Kiwisaver, or a ‘Home for Life’ child or whangai who won’t be recognised if they die without a will,’ Simes said.

Kiwilaw’s $69 will is produced using the same world-leading Autom.io software that enables executors nationwide to apply for probate, for just $490, rather than the more usual $1500+ charged by most lawyers.

Website: https://kiwilaw.co.nz

