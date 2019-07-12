Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - July 12, 2019

Friday, 12 July 2019, 9:21 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

The NZD opens at 0.6665 this morning.

Broad USD weakness has been seen in the markets since yesterday. This was mainly due to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s signal to cut the interest rate later this month. During his testimony to the House Financial Services Committee, Powell expressed a concern for notably slowing business investments across the country and uncertainties of the economic outlook amid trade tensions and sluggish global economy.

Market expectations for a July rate cut are now at 100%. Out of this, approx. 70% is priced in for a 25 bps cut. As a result equity markets rallied with Dow Jones Industrial Average posting above 27,000 for the first time in history.

US June CPI, a key measure of inflation, was released overnight and rose more than expected with their core index having achieved the largest gain in nearly 1.5 years. The UST 10-year yield posted a considerable gain overnight at 2.12% on the back of the core inflation data. This, however, has had little impact on market expectations that the Fed will cut their interest rates at the next FOMC meeting.

US Unemployment claims decreased to 209K while 220K had been expected.

Today the NZD is likely to be moved by Chinese Trade Balance and NZ Manufacturing Index.

Oil prices are up today at US$ 60.50 with the Brent benchmark at US$ 66.50 due to a rising stockpile and a storm in the Gulf of Mexico affecting the production. Gold price is down at US$ 1,407.

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

