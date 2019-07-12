New Airbnb Partnership gives Kiwis More Choice

New Airbnb Partnership gives Kiwis More Choice When Travelling for Work

AUCKLAND, NZ - 12 July 2019: Airbnb for Work has announced a new partnership with New Zealand’s largest travel management company, Orbit World Travel, that will make it easier for Kiwis to travel for work without sacrificing the comforts of home.

The partnership is the first of its kind in New Zealand and will offer Orbit’s 1000 plus client base the opportunity to potentially save up to an average of 49% a night when their employees book an Airbnb over traditional hotels.

Orbit corporate clients will have access to Airbnb’s third party booking tool -- which allows a company’s travel bookers to search, book, and pay for trips on behalf of other employees -- and business premium customer service. This will enable travel managers and the traveller to have seamless access to trip details, be able to modify reservations and message the Airbnb host with questions about the listing.

Airbnb for Work APAC Regional Head Alvan Aiau Yong commented that through this partnership more Kiwi business travellers would be able to explore homes and boutique hotels with five-star ratings from business travellers in over 191 countries and regions including New Zealand, where the top 5 Airbnb for Work destinations are Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Tauranga and Hamilton.

“We know New Zealanders journey far and often for business, and with this new partnership, Orbit’s clients will have access to a cost-effective, innovative, flexible and seamless option for business travellers.”







“Work-ready listings popular for business trips feature everything from designated desk and study areas, Wi-Fi and private bathrooms that offer all the essential amenities business travellers need to be productive and comfortable. There’s also the added benefit of listings with laundry facilities and fully-equipped kitchens, helping business travellers feel at home when on the road,” Mr Aiau Yong said.

Lowry Gladwell, Senior Legal Counsel at New Zealand tech company, Vend, regularly uses Airbnb for Work and recently returned from a business trip to the United States.

“I find Airbnb for Work particularly handy when needing to find somewhere to stay that’s near the office – this is important when premises aren’t located centrally. Airbnb listings are generally much bigger than standard hotel rooms and having a decent sized living room and outdoor area makes a stay more comfortable.”

Airbnb also offers opportunities for kiwi businesses wanting to build morale and team building through its Experiences offering, which features new learning and development opportunities in more than 800 cities globally in categories including wellness, team-building, and social impact.

Orbit Wellington Managing Director Paul Rennie said, “We are always looking for new ways to make business travel easier and smarter. The partnership with Airbnb for Work reflects our continued dedication to providing our New Zealand clients with more choice and flexibility for their corporate accommodation requirements, with the added benefit of substantial cost savings.”

The University of Auckland has already started using Airbnb for Work through Orbit and staff have overwhelmingly embraced the offering.

Procurement Category Manager Fiona Moffatt said, “We’re always looking to procure safe, convenient and comfortable accommodation for staff whilst maintaining compliance to our Travel Policy.”

“The use of Airbnb for Work enables us to achieve convenience and duty of care to our travellers as well as cost savings. Our travel requirements are such that it is not uncommon for travel to be within areas where traditional accommodation is scarce or not suitable which is the gap Airbnb for Work can help fill.”

For more information on Airbnb for Work, visit airbnbforwork.com

ENDS

© Scoop Media

