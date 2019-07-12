Black Dog Brewery announce the ultimate duo

July 2019

Media Release

Beer and chocolate – Black Dog Brewery announce the ultimate duo



Black Dog’s latest Experimental Range will be showcased at Wellington Chocolate Factory & Black Dog Brewery in an exclusive event for Wellingtonians



To celebrate the release of its sixth Experimental Range including Bean Me Up mocha stout and Lone Wolf Citra IPA, Black Dog announces a one-off tasting event in partnership with Wellington Chocolate Factory.

Bean Me Up mocha stout combines Wellington favourites – local beer, coffee and chocolate. Made for chocolate lovers, Bean Me Up is a smooth and creamy stout offering a punchy collision of chocolate and coffee. Lone Wolf Citra IPA, the second release in Black Dog’s single hop series has a contrasting flavour profile, using Citra hops from the US to create a zesty beer. This single hop brew incorporates spicy flavours with tangelo on the nose, followed by a pronounced naval orange character on the palate.

The two-part event dubbed ‘Bean Me Up’ will take place on Thursday 25th July at Wellington Chocolate Factory and neighbouring Black Dog Brewery. Exploring the unique pairing of chocolate and beer, Top Dog, Adrian Klemp and Wellington Chocolate Factory’s legendary Co-Founder, Gabe Davidson will take guests through an interactive tasting where they can create their own beer infused chocolate.

“We are extremely excited to share one of our most anticipated collaborations yet”, comments Black Dog’s Top Dog, Adrian Klemp. “Bean Me Up is a fusion of the unique taste profiles of both beer and chocolate, brought to life with Wellington Chocolate Factory, a company who like us, care about the quality and taste of every product produced.”







“Black Dog was founded to create ground-breaking alternatives to your standard beer selection, and this latest Experimental Range does just that.”

As the beating heart of both brands, Te Aro in Wellington makes for the perfect spot to host the exclusive Bean Me Up event. During the two-part event, guests will be guided through the ins and outs of the beer and chocolate creation process before having the opportunity to create their own hand-made beer infused chocolate at Wellington Chocolate Factory. From here, guests will head to Black Dog Brewery to delve into a single-hop beer tasting, heroing Lone Wolf Citra IPA alongside a handful of other small batch brews.

Wellington Chocolate Factory Co-Founder, Gabe Davidson is thrilled to share the collaboration with Wellingtonians, “We are very excited to release our collaboration with Black Dog, another likeminded, creative Wellington brand. While it may seem an unlikely pairing to some, we think there’s nothing quite like the blend of chocolate and beer to stimulate the palate, and this event will give guests the chance to flip the flavours on their head and create something of their own.”

The new Experimental Range will be available on tap from July at Black Dog’s Cuba Street brewery and at selected bars nationwide. Beer enthusiasts will need to get in quick as the two limited-edition brews are only available while kegs last.

-ENDS –



Product and brand information:



Black Dog Brew Co. was created in 2011 by a trio of craft brewers in the heart of Wellington, the Craft Beer Capital of New Zealand. Initially set up by DB Breweries as a place that encouraged home brewers to come and collaborate, today Black Dog is one of the key breweries in Wellington’s growing craft beer scene. Since opening, the brewers have been doing something a little special, a little different and having a lot of fun along the way.

About the Bean Me Up event:



For a fusion of beer and chocolate, join us for an exclusive tasting with Black Dog Top Dog, Adrian Klemp and legendary Wellington Chocolate Factory Co-Founder, Gabe Davidson.

During the two-part event, first you’ll be guided through the ins and outs of beer and chocolate before making your own hand-made, beer-infused chocolate. Here you’ll taste the latest experimental release, Bean Me Up, a mochaccino stout, in collaboration with Wellington Chocolate Factory.

From here we’ll move you across to Black Dog Brewery to delve into a single hopped beer tasting, where you’ll get to try the second brew in the latest release, Lone Wolf Citra, a solid citrusy-lead IPA.

Part One:

6-7PM

Wellington Chocolate Factory

5 Eve Street, Te Aro

Wellington

Part Two:

7-8PM

Black Dog Brewery

216 Cuba Street, Te Aro

Wellington

Tickets include:



• Tasting of the new Experimental Range – Bean Me Up & Lone Wolf Citra

• Creating your own hand-made beer-infused chocolate

• Tasting of single hop and small batch beers

• Mocha martinis and ice cream floats

• Tomboy platters & bar snacks

Tickets available to reserve:

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/bean-me-up/wellington



Ticket cost: $20 pp

Limited to two tickets per reservation

R18 – valid ID required on entry

Black Dog Experimental Range:



Bean Me Up – Mocha Stout 5.4%

Lone Wolf Citra – IPA 6.2%

Stockists: Bean Me Up and Lone Wolf Citra are available at Black Dog Cuba Street as well as on tap in selected bars across the country.

ends





© Scoop Media

