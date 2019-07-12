Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Increased support for innovation

Friday, 12 July 2019, 11:31 am
Press Release: Business NZ


Moves to broaden R&D tax incentives for more businesses have been welcomed by BusinessNZ.

The Government has announced a tax incentive for investment in research and development by companies that have yet to make a profit. A rebate up to the level of their payroll tax paid in the same year will be available for new and loss-making firms.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the new incentive, along with Callaghan Project Grants and the current R&D tax credit, would provide innovation incentives to a broader range of businesses.

"In the past, small start-ups and businesses engaging in the risky process of developing something new were not eligible for R&D tax relief if they were not making a profit.

"This new incentive will help foster innovation among currently loss-making businesses and create a fairer scheme for greater innovation in the New Zealand economy generally."

