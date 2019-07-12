Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Housing Market Offers Opportunities to Savvy Sellers

Friday, 12 July 2019, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Tall Poppy Real Estate

Wellington Friday 12 July 2019 - A 7.3% drop in the number of new houses for sale in June highlights an opportunity for sellers to make the most of current market conditions before the Spring rush begins.

REINZ figures, released today reveal the 7.3% decline in listings last month was the lowest number of new listings for the month of June since listings records began. Sam McIntyre, Co-owner of Tall Poppy Real Estate, says this should encourage people to act now if they’re thinking of selling.

“There is a shortage of homes available to purchase - meaning buyers have fewer properties to choose from. If you’re planning to sell, but are waiting until Spring, you should consider listing now. You will get ahead of the traditional Spring rush, a crowded market - and are likely to achieve a better outcome,” says Sam McIntyre.

REINZ figures for June also show a 3.8% decline in the number of residential properties sold, in contrast to Tall Poppy’s continual, accelerated growth.

“Tall Poppy’s sales grew by nearly 60% during the same time period, as did the number of new listings, which was also up by 60%. We want to thank all of our customers for their support, particularly as we continue to expand and enter new regions including Picton, which we launched on 1 July,” says Sam McIntyre.

Tall Poppy is a New Zealand Real Estate Agency, headquartered on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. Founded in 2012, it operates throughout New Zealand and has saved New Zealanders $35 million in fees. It is working to create a fairer real estate industry for all Kiwis and prides itself in being an active member of the communities in which it operates. It plans to be available in all regions of New Zealand by the end of 2020.

ENDS




