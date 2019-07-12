Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Infratil raises guidance on earlier than expected deal

Friday, 12 July 2019, 12:45 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Infratil raises guidance on earlier than expected Vodafone deal


By Victoria Young

July 12 (BusinessDesk) - Infratil has lifted its 2020 full-year earnings guidance by $20 million as it expects to complete the acquisition of Vodafone NZ a month earlier than expected.

The revised guidance for $655-$695 million of underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and changes in financial instruments follows clearance from the Overseas Investment Office for the deal.

Infratil says the new figures take into account an eight-month contribution from Vodafone, given the $3.4 billion deal - being done in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management - is now expected to complete on July 31.

The deal had been conditional on approval from the overseas investment regulator and the Commerce Commission, which yesterday also approved the purchase.

Infratil's shares rose 1.3 percent to $4.74 yesterday and have gained about 30 percent so far this year.

While Infratil’s current interests include a 51 percent stake in Trustpower, it told the competition regulator that Trustpower - which competes in the residential broadband market - and Vodafone would continue as independent companies.

Yesterday, Commerce Commission chair Anna Rawlings said the regulator was satisfied Infratil’s proposed shareholding in both Vodafone and Trustpower would not substantially lessen competition in any of the markets it assessed.

Trustpower is currently Infratil’s biggest asset, worth about $1.1 billion, followed closely by Canberra Data Centres at $841-$942 million and Wellington International Airport at $770-850 million.

Infratil’s planned purchase of Vodafone will transform its portfolio, with 76 percent of the post-acquisition assets being split equally between renewable energy and data and connectivity. Those two segments account for 48 percent and 22 percent of the portfolio currently.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 