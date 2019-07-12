Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Friday, 12 July 2019, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Holiday Parks NZ

Most hospitable holiday parks win award nomination

Five holiday parks are in the running to be named New Zealand’s most hospitable holiday park.

Holiday Parks New Zealand have announced the five finalists in the Spirit of Hospitality Award sponsored by AA Traveller. This award is made to the park that excels in providing an outstanding visitor experience with an emphasis on customer service.

“To be a finalist in the award is a fantastic achievement. All five finalists have demonstrated consistently high levels of customer satisfaction. This is clearly evident through their online reviews and ratings,” HPNZ Chief Executive Fergus Brown says.

The Spirit of Hospitality Award is the sector’s premier award. The winner will be announced at the Holiday Parks Conference in Wellington on 1 August.

The finalists are:

• All Seasons Holiday Park, Rotorua

• Belt Road Holiday Park, New Plymouth

• Ohakune TOP 10 Holiday Park

• Pohara Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park, Golden Bay

• Whangateau Holiday Park, Rodney

The judges were impressed with the number and quality of the parks that were considered for the award this year, Mr Brown says.




