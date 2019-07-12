Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gisborne-Tairāwhiti Young Fruitgrower of the Year

Friday, 12 July 2019, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Sam Tietjen wins 2019 Gisborne-Tairāwhiti Young Fruitgrower of the Year



Sam Tietjen has won the Gisborne-Tairāwhiti Young Fruitgrower of the Year for 2019.

Sam will go on to represent the fruit and vegetable sectors at the Young Grower of the Year competition in Tauranga on 1-2 October, where contestants will compete for their share of $40,000 worth of prizes.

Horticulture New Zealand President, Barry O’Neil says he’s impressed by the way that contestants challenge and put themselves forward.

‘Most continue to develop their technical and leadership skills, taking up more and more senior roles in the industry.

‘The horticulture industry as a lot of offer young people. It’s a rewarding career for those who want to continue to grow and learn.

‘I’d like to thank Horticentre Charitable Trust and Kaiaponi Farms for their support of the Gisborne-Tairāwhiti event.’

The Young Grower of the Year is an annual competition run by Horticulture New Zealand to find the best young fruit or vegetable grower in the country.

Finalists are made up of the winners of the six regional Young Grower competitions held in Pukekohe, the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne-Tairāwhiti, Hawkes Bay, Nelson and Central Otago.

This year’s Gisborne-Tairāwhiti contestants were:

- Roy Johnson, De Costa Enterprises

- Reece Brew, Patutahi Horticulture Ltd

- Sam Tietjen, Tietjen family orchard manager (winner)

- Megan Becker, T&G

- Cody Clarke, Thompsons Horticulture

- Aimee Lister, T&G

- Cain Lundon, Illawarra Ltd

- Jacob Harrison, Eastern Bay Orchards

- Sonia Hollands, Thompson Horticulture.

ENDS




