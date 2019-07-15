XE Morning Update

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Monday, 15 July 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6685 (mid-rate) this morning.

The USD weakened into Friday’s close as investors continued to price in interest rate cuts. As of this morning the market is pricing in 50 bps of cuts over the next 2 meetings.

The pricing in of cuts comes after the release of the Fed minutes earlier in the week showed that several voting members judged additional monetary policy accommodation would be warranted in the near term with concerns about global growth continuing to weigh on the US economic outlook.

Both the NZD and AUD also benefited from Friday’s China data which showed China's exports dropped less than expected in June. The General Administration of Customs data showed exports fell 1.3% in June, marginally better than the forecast 1.4% fall.

The key domestic driver for the NZD this week will be tomorrow’s quarterly inflation report, current expectations are for CPI to have increased by 0.6% in Q2

This afternoon’s China data deluge will be the key driver during our trading day.

Global equity markets closed mixed on Friday, - Dow -0.16%, S&P 500 -0.18%, FTSE -0.66%, DAX -0.49%, CAC -0.48%, Nikkei +0.28, Shanghai +0.19%.

Gold prices closed out the week at $1,415 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices held steady on Friday, closing at $60.30 a barrel.



BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

