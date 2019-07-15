Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Softening service

Monday, 15 July 2019, 10:32 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Activity in New Zealand’s services sector softened in June, according to the BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI).

The PSI for June was 52.7, which was 0.8 points down from May, and close to activity levels last seen in March (A PSI reading above 50.0 indicates that the service sector is generally expanding; below 50.0 that it is declining). The June result remained below the long term average of 54.4 for the survey.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said that the pick-up in May couldn't be sustained, and symptomatic of a lacklustre first half of 2019 for the sector.

"The first 6 months of 2019 represented the lowest overall average activity result for that timeframe since late 2012/early 2013. While the index has yet to get very close to the no change mark of 50, nor has it shown any signs of building momentum to pick up pace.

"New orders/business (54.8) continued it slowly slide to its lowest level since September 2012. Employment (50.9) has managed to again only just keep its head above water, while supplier deliveries (49.4) again fell back into contraction.

Looking at comments from respondents, the proportion of positive comments for June (49.0%) took a hit from May (56.6%), although not as low as April (43.9%).

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said that "the PSI still paints a picture of slow-running GDP growth for the meantime. This is reinforced by New Zealand’s PMI having dipped below trend over recent months too".

View PSI Time Series Data




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 