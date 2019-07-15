Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Competition inspires building industry collaboration

Monday, 15 July 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: Branz

At the recent ArchEngBuild competition, 30 top architecture, engineering and construction management students from around the country showed that the future of New Zealand’s building and construction industry is in good hands.

In multi-disciplinary teams of three, competitors in the BRANZ-supported event designed solutions to a critical industry issue in just three days.

BRANZ CEO Chelydra Percy says the initiative nurtures collaboration and innovation at the very beginning of students’ careers.

"They come away with skills and a deeper understanding of each other’s expertise that help build the capability we need to meet the significant challenges facing our industry. This ultimately benefits all New Zealanders."

For many competitors, it was the first time they had worked with practitioners from other disciplines. Experienced industry professionals were also on hand to help, creating an opportunity to share expertise and build relationships across the sector.

This year the competition brief was to facilitate a zero-carbon city through buildings that have a low environmental impact and promote zero-carbon building, design and use.

A team of Auckland students won the competition with their exciting design for a zero-carbon urban garden and community centre.

The winning students were architectural designer Ziyi (Jacky) Zheng and engineer Jiahui (Tony) Wang, both from the University of Auckland, and construction manager Luke Thompson from Unitec.

The team said their focus was on using resources and technology available now while having ‘ready spaces’ for future technology so adaption is as easy and cheap as possible.



"We hope this building is something that the community would be proud of as much as we are proud of designing it."

Minister of Research, Science and Innovation, Hon Megan Woods, who presented the winners with their award, commented on the similarity between the building industry’s requirement for multi-disciplinary cooperation and collaboration and the approach required by participants.

"Bringing together New Zealand’s combined excellence in engineering, design and technology to achieve better outcomes for society, for the environment, and ultimately the economy, is a worthy project."

This year’s event was supported by:

- Sponsors

o BRANZ, through the Building Research Levy

o Concrete New Zealand

o Wood Processors & Manufacturers Association of NZ (WPMA)

o Timber Design Society (TDS)

o Wood Industry Development and Education Trust (WideTrust)

- Supporters

o NZ Institute of Architects (NZIA)

o New Zealand Institute of Building (NZIOB)

o Engineering New Zealand (ENZ)

- Judges

o Fiona Short, Warren and Mahoney

o Jack Harris, JM Harris Construction Consulting Ltd

o Russell Devlin, Solarchitect

o Andrew Aydon, Calibre Engineers

- Mentors

o Justin Brown, University of Canterbury (timber)

o Enrique Del Rey Castillo, University of Auckland (concrete)

o Andrew Aydon, Calibre Engineers (steel)

o Brian Berg, BRANZ (building life cycle analysis and zero-carbon)

- Keynote speakers

o Fiona Short (Warren and Mahony)

o Carsten Auer (Architectus)

o Tim Shannon (Lewis Bradford Engineers)

o Shawn Cunningham (Southbase Construction)

o Russell Devlin (Solarchitect)

o Casimir MacGregor (BRANZ)


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Branz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 