Coastal lodge and campground complex placed up for sale

Monday, 15 July 2019, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Bayley's Real Estate


The only commercially-zoned land and business in the township of Muriwai on Auckland’s urban West Coast – sustaining one of the last few remaining caravan park accommodation facilities close to the city - have been placed on the market for sale.

The Muriwai Lodge Store and Campground overlooking Muriwai Beach some
42 kilometres from Auckland CBD is a 8,477 square metre property containing the full complement of campground type accommodation infrastructure.

The campground was originally established in the 1950s as a stereotypical ‘Kiwiana’ venue for Aucklanders spending long summer holidays at the black sand beach. For the past few decades, the location has been dually operating as Muriwai’s local grocery store/café, and also housing ‘permanent’ residents living in either the cabins or in caravans on the property.

Surrounded by mature trees and bush, the freehold land, buildings and going concern Muriwai Lodge Store and Campground business at 181 and 189 Motutara Road are now being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Kumeu, with tenders closing on August 1.

Bayleys North West salespeople Jayne McCall and Scott Kirk said the property sustaining Muriwai Lodge Store and Campground was zoned Neighbourhood Centre within the Auckland Council Plan – allowing for neighbourhood-friendly commercial activities to be undertaken on site.

Permitted activities under the Neighbourhood Centre classification include visitor accommodation, food and beverage sale, supermarkets up to 450 square metres in size, and healthcare facilities typically up to three storeys high.



Accommodation and business infrastructure at the Muriwai Lodge Store
and Campground complex include:
• The property’s main operations block which has a three-bedroom
owner/manager’s flat and an adjoining two bedroom two-bedroom flat on its upper level
• The Muriwai Lodge Store which encompasses a superette shopping
area purveying a small selection of groceries and domestic consumables
• An art gallery showcasing paintings, sculptures and creative works by local artists
• A fast-food outlet serviced by two commercial kitchens, with stainless steel benching, deep fryers, a walk-in chiller unit, and commercial-grade extraction ducting
• Five one-bedroom cabins ranging in size from 26 to 45 square metres, and each with their own kitchen, lounge and bathroom
• A single 68 square metre two-bedroom cabin with its own kitchen, lounge, and bathroom
• Up to 15 powered hardstand sites for connection to motorhomes and caravans
and
• A communal amenity ablution, shower, laundry and kitchen block with four showers, two toilets, a clothes washer/dryer, and food preparation area.

The main central block retail and residential components of Muriwai Lodge Store and Campground total 578.9 square metres. With dual income streams from retail and property rental activities, the cabins and powered caravan sites at Muriwai Lodge Store and Campground are tenanted on month-to-month leases - generating rental income of $85,692 in the 2017/2018 financial year, while the shop
generated $35,019 of rental income over the same period.

Ms McCall said Muriwai Lodge Store and Campground was a virtual blank canvas opportunity for any potential new owner – with numerous add value opportunities available to pursue.

“Potential new avenues for the greater property range from maintaining the present building infrastructure and accommodation-provision and retail businesses, through to simultaneously completely reconfiguring or even rebuilding the main hub and upgrading the campground accommodation back to a tourist-based user model,” Ms Call said.

“This could see the main structure replaced with a more efficient mixed-used building housing the likes of a specialist café which could incorporate the current art gallery, or even the installation of a co-working style shared office space.

“With the building height restrictions permittable under the Auckland Plan, there would also be the potential for constructing a boutique apartment complex above the ground-level retail delivering either commercial holiday accommodation or for permanent lets.

“Looking wider across the campground, the current ‘permanent’ caravan park business model could be substantially upgraded into a ‘glamping’ style business – either utilising the current inventory of cabins and caravans as a core and modernising them, or with the installation of decor refitted chalets or cabins.”

Muriwai is renowned for its scenic and environmental-based attractions - including surf breaks, rock fishing, cliff-top gannet breeding and nesting colony, all-weather sand-based golf course, and equestrian and trail bike riding tracks in the hills.

“The property at 181 and 189 Motutara Road offers a real opportunity to capitalise on this broad spectrum tourism sector – tapping primarily into the Auckland market, which undoubtable continues to thrive” Mr Kirk said.

“While there are numerous eco’ attractions in Muriwai, there is no real commercial accommodation available aside from the nearby camp ground. As a consequence, visitors tend to come into the area as day-trippers driving out of and back to Auckland. That’s a huge lost economic opportunity.

“The two-night weekend-stay market available out of Auckland is enormous – people want to be able to finish work on a Friday afternoon, head off to their ‘break’ destination, and be settled down with a bottle of wine and a platter of cheese by 6pm.

“With refurbished four-star quality accommodation designed to cater for an
affluent consumer market, that places Muriwai Lodge Store and Campground in the perfect position to establish itself as a weekend destination.

“The existing positioning of cabins and caravans within the compound property means there is the opportunity for any new owner of the business to raise the quality of accommodation without adversely affecting the ‘green’ character of being surrounded by the bush and hills of the Waitakeres.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

