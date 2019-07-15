Government agency fleet CO2 emissions falling



The first update of the Fleet Emissions Dashboard shows average carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions for each government agency’s fleet of light vehicles have decreased between April and July this year.

The dashboard is a tool to help government agencies transition their light vehicle fleets to lower carbon emission alternatives.

Average CO2 emissions in the government’s fleet have dropped from 168.76 grams per kilometre driven in April to 168.44g/km in July. By comparison, new vehicles sold in New Zealand in 2018 have an average emissions rating of 180g/km.

“The dashboard has been in place for only three months, and the incremental decrease is a step in the right direction,” General Manager, New Zealand Government Procurement and Property John Ivil said.

“Additionally, we now have 400 fewer government vehicles on the road, which means agencies are seeking to better utilise existing fleets and considering whether replacement vehicles are necessary.”

“When agencies look to renew their fleet, emissions are now at the forefront of their decisions, and we are starting to see agencies considering alternative solutions such as ride-sharing.”

The initiative is part of the broader outcomes work programme, which prioritises areas where the government’s annual procurement spend can help achieve broader social, economic and environmental outcomes.

When agencies come to purchase replacement vehicles from the All-of-Government Motor Vehicles contract they must immediately target the purchase of vehicles with CO2 emission profiles at least 20 per cent below their agency’s current fleet average.

“We built the emissions dashboard in line with the Government’s target of the fleet being virtually emissions free by 2025/26” said John Ivil.

The next update will be published in October 2019.

The updated dashboard can be found on the Government Procurement website.











