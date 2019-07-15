Northland farmer banned from owning cattle, fined $5,000

A 62-year-old Northland farmer has been fined $5,000 and banned from owning more than 70 cows for two years after being found guilty of a range of animal welfare offences.

Kenneth Charles Wood was sentenced at the Whangarei District Court last week. As well as the fine and ban, he was ordered to pay court costs of $130 and veterinary costs of $525.

The Ministry for Primary Industries brought a prosecution against Mr Woods after receiving a complaint about the state of some of his cattle on his Oruawharo property.

MPI is concerned that this was an avoidable situation where animals suffered unnecessarily as a result of the farmer failing to ensure his cattle’s physical, health and daily needs were met.







© Scoop Media

