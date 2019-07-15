Synlait celebrates high performing dairy farmers

Synlait (NZX: SML; ASX: SM1) celebrated their highest performing dairy farmers at their 2018/2019 Honours Awards ceremony. The ceremony took place at their annual supplier conference held in Christchurch on Thursday 11 July 2019.

“This is the fourth year we’ve held the Synlait Dairy Honours Awards and the standard of performance continues to increase year-on-year.” says Leon Clement, CEO.

The awards are open to all Synlait milk suppliers, and we’re thrilled to see that a significant number of our winners are Lead With Pride™* certified. Each of our award winners and their teams have gone significantly above and beyond requirements to showcase excellence in dairy,” says Mr Clement.

“I would like to congratulate each of our winners, and in particular Kieran McCall of Golden Dairies Limited who won the ANZ Supreme Lead With Pride™ Award.”

“We look forward to our Waikato dairy farmers participating in the 2019/2020 awards.”

The panel of independent judges were impressed with finalists’ innovative approaches to driving best practices across their dairy businesses.

2018/2019 DAIRY HONOURS AWARD WINNERS

LEAD WITH PRIDE™ AWARDS

• ANZ SUPREME LEAD WITH PRIDE™ AWARD 2018-2019, Kieran McCall, Golden Dairies Limited

• HILTON HAULAGE BEST NEW LEAD WITH PRIDE™ AWARD 2018-2019, Stephen and Kate Moorhead, Wilmoor Dairy Farm Limited

MILK QUALITY AWARDS

This award recognises suppliers who consistently supply excellent quality milk.

• DTS BEST MILK QUALITY AWARD 2018-2019, Ruurd and Rachel Lieuwes, Lieuwes Abbott Limited

• FarmIQ BEST MILK QUALITY AWARD 2018-2019, (weighted by farm size), Stuart and Margaret Holland, Holland Farming Limited

• DATAMARS LOWEST SCC AWARD 2019-2019, Stephen Overend, Theland Purata Farm Group Limited – Colosseum Dairies

• VODAFONE MOST IMPROVED MILK QUALITY AWARD 2018-2019, Phil and Jocelyn Everest, Flemington Farm Limited







LEAD WITH PRIDE™ AWARDS (JUDGED)

Independent third-party judges focussed on the way award finalists care for their animals, the environment in which they farm, and for the people they employ.

• PwC EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD 2019-2019, Nathan and Erin Christian, Inneslea Limited

• BALLANCE AGRI-NUTRIENTS EXCELLENCE IN ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AWARD 2018-2019, Rick and Diana Bourke, Bourke Family Trust

• DEOSAN EXCELLENCE IN ANIMAL HEALTH AND WELFARE AWARD 2018-2019 Gary Michael and Matt King, Southbank Dairies Limited

* Synlait’s internationally accredited Lead With Pride™ programme encourages, and financially rewards, their milk suppliers to adopt best practice in milk quality, animal health and welfare, social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

