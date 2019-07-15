Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar rises after heartening Chinese data

Monday, 15 July 2019, 8:12 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar rises after heartening Chinese data

By Jenny Ruth

July 15 (BusinessDesk) - July 15 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar rose after a raft of Chinese economic data that mostly beat expectations.

The kiwi was trading at 67.19 US cents at 5pm in Wellington from 66.81 at 7:50am while the trade-weighted index was at 73.35 points from 73.03.

The New Zealand dollar had already been gaining from US dollar weakness amid expectation that the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates shortly.

Although the Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in 27 years in the June quarter, by 6.2 percent compared with the June quarter last year, other data showed industrial production was up 6.3 percent in June, well above market expectations of 5.2 percent, and retail sales were up 9.8 percent in the month compared with market expectations of 8.5 percent.

“The New Zealand dollar benefited a little on Friday from the weak US dollar but today it was all about China,” says Peter Cavanaugh, the senior client advisor at Bancorp Treasury Services.

“China’s GDP was a disappointment but everything else was pretty solid – the weaker GDP was seen as a likely prompt for central bank stimulus in China which, of course, will benefit New Zealand and Australia,” Cavanaugh says.

China is the largest trading partner of both Antipodean countries while Australia is New Zealand’s second-largest trading partner.

The market is also preparing for New Zealand inflation data tomorrow. The market is expecting a tepid 0.6 percent quarterly increase in the Consumers’ Price Index, taking the annual growth to 1.7 percent, according to the median estimate from a poll of economists by Bloomberg.



The central bank has a dual mandate to support maximum sustainable employment and keep annual CPI inflation between 1 percent and 3 percent over the medium term, with a focus on the mid-point of 2 percent.

The New Zealand dollar was higher against other major currencies at 95.54 Australian cents versus 95.24, at 53.45 British pence from 53.11, at 59.61 euro cents from 59.24, at 72.57 yen from 72.10, and at 4.6169 Chinese yuan from 4.5942.

The New Zealand two-year swap rate edged up to 1.3582 percent from 1.3419 on Friday while the 10-year swap rate rose to 1.8600 percent from 1.8400.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 