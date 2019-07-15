Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MARKET CLOSE: NZ shares slip onfears over Chinese growth

Monday, 15 July 2019, 8:54 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

MARKET CLOSE: NZ shares slip as fears over slowing Chinese growth weigh; AMP slumps

By Paul McBeth

July 15 (BusinessDesk) - New Zealand shares fell, joining a downbeat day across Asia as slowing Chinese growth stoked fears that trade tensions will dent the global economy. AMP slumped after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand blocked the sale of its life insurance business.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 34.87 points, or 0.3 percent, to 10,666.56. Within the index, 22 stocks fell, 24 rose, and four were unchanged. Turnover was $110.4 million.

Australasian stocks were largely weaker as investors fretted over the slowest pace of quarterly growth in China for 27 years, with New Zealand and Australia both reliant on selling exports to the world's most populous nation. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index was down 0.4 percent in afternoon trading.

"China's GDP growth is probably the worst we've seen since the early '90s - it's a mixed bag across Asia and we're part of that," said Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners.

McIntyre said the upcoming earnings season will come under scrutiny because of the slowing Chinese growth, with a particular emphasis on what impact companies anticipate from the US-China trade tensions.

Local exporters were among the day's decliners, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare down 1.3 percent at $15.74, Pushpay Holdings falling1.8 percent to $3.34, and Fonterra Shareholders' Fund units dropping 2 percent to $3.84.

McIntyre said the recent increase in swap rates was undermining the appeal of companies held for their reliable dividends. Meridian Energy, a major beneficiary of the yield story, led the market lower, down 3.1 percent at $4.67 on a smaller volume than usual of 703,000 shares. Mercury NZ was down 2 percent at $4.555 and Spark New Zealand declined 1.1 percent to $3.925 on just 589,000 shares.



Ryman Healthcare was the most traded stock on a volume of 3.4 million shares. It decreased 0.4 percent to $12.60. Sky Network Television increased 0.9 percent to $1.16 on 1.4 million shares.

Infratil dipped 0.2 percent to $4.73 on a volume of 1.1 million shares after saying its Longroad Energy investment secured financing for a wind farm in Texas. The infrastructure investor has attracted more interest since unveiling plans to buy Vodafone New Zealand as part of a consortium, and it last week upgraded guidance on the deal.

Tourism Holdings was the day's biggest gainer, up 2.2 percent at $3.75 on a volume of 92,000 shares. Metlifecare rose 2.1 percent to $4.45 on 64,000 shares.

NZX rose 1.7 percent to $1.17 after Napier Port lodged its offer document to raise up to a net $110 million in an initial public offering. The port operator plans to list in August.

Outside the benchmark index, dual-listed financial services firm AMP tumbled 14 percent to $1.91 after saying the planned A$3.3 billion sale of its life unit was highly unlikely due to stipulations required by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group decreased 1.1 percent to $28.28, and Westpac Banking Group was down 1 percent at $29.05.

Also outside the main index, PGG Wrightson was unchanged at 55 cents on an unusually large volume of 1.5 million shares.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 