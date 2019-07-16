Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Experienced Auckland-based adviser Brett Stonham joins Plus4

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Plus4

Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), the national insurance advisory and financial services group, today announced that Auckland adviser Brett Stonham has joined the group.

Brett has over 25 years’ experience in the financial services sector, beginning in 1990 with AMP Life. Under the AMP umbrella, he and his partners established their own managed practice, Abacus Investment & Risk Management, in 2001 with a team of 10 agents. In 2013, after an 18-month sabbatical, Brett and Niki Stonham started their current business Stonham & Co.

A Registered Financial Adviser (RFA), Brett provides the full range of insurance including life, trauma, disability, health, income protection, mortgage protection, key man, redundancy cover, and general insurance to families and businesses, and maintains regular contact with clients through ongoing meetings and reviews.

He has joined Plus4 Insurance Solutions to provide his clients with the collective benefits of belonging to a national insurance adviser and broking group.

Plus4’s Group General Manager Peter Standish said, “Brett is an experienced and highly regarded financial services adviser. He has established a successful practice serving the needs of families and small to medium-sized enterprises. Given that Plus4 is a cooperative, the only specialist insurance and financial broking firm who is a member of the NZ Cooperatives Association, we are very selective about whom we ask to join our group. Our members need to not only have the necessary experience and expertise but also share our values, as each member has an equal shareholding. We are pleased to welcome Brett to Plus4.”

Established in Nelson in 2008, Plus4 now has 46 advisers working from 18 locations between Whangarei and Invercargill. Group members, who have no affiliations to any specific insurance provider, offer unbiased advice tailored to their individual and business clients’ requirements. They work predominantly with small to medium-sized enterprises, their owners and their accountants.



