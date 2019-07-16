Heartland and Westpac stand out from the crowd

Whether you’re looking for a bank to support your savings goals or helping you meet your day-to-day banking needs, it still pays to shop around when choosing who to bank with. Particularly in this era of record low interest rates and a highly competitive banking environment.

Canstar is delighted to announce that for the second year running, Heartland Bank has won its Bank of the Year - Savings Award.

Canstar General Manager Jose George says: “While it’s slim pickings all around, with its strong offerings, Heartland’s rates stand out compared to the rest of the market.”

Heartland Bank’s CEO Chris Flood says: “We have a long and proud history of helping our customers meet their savings goals. Among our savings products, our Direct Call Account offers a great savings rate with the flexibility for customers to manage their money, while our term deposits offer competitive rates for customers focused on watching their savings grow. We’re thrilled that Canstar has acknowledged this too.”

With everyday banking it takes even more to stand out from the crowd. These days customers take for granted that banks have a good online platform and a variety of targeted offerings servicing everyday needs.

But one bank does stand out, and for the fourth year running, Canstar is pleased to announce that Westpac wins its Bank of the Year - Everyday Banking Award.

Jose George says: “Westpac’s Airpoints Debit Mastercard is a distinctive point of difference, being the only debit card offering which earns airpoints. That’s in addition to its well-rounded performance across all product lines and categories under consideration.”







Accepting the award, Westpac’s Andrew Twidle, Tribe Lead, Everyday Banking says: “ It is fantastic to win the Everyday Banking award for the fourth year in a row. At Westpac we aim to achieve great outcomes for our customers by bringing them innovative product features such as Airpoints rewards on Debit Card purchases and services like our CashNav app that help customers better understand their spending habits.

“We will continue to ask our customers what they want from their everyday banking and look to design new features using this insight.”

