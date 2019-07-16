Heartland Bank strikes gold again with Canstar

Heartland Bank (Heartland) is proud to have won Canstar’s 2019 Bank of the Year – Savings Award for the second year running. The award recognises the financial institution that provides the strongest combination of savings products and services for customers.

Heartland Bank CEO Chris Flood said the award acknowledges Heartland’s commitment to helping New Zealanders meet their savings goals.

“We’ve been helping people with their savings since 1875. Our goal is to make it quick and easy for people to open and manage a savings account or term deposit with competitive interest rates to help them get where they’re going faster.”

Flood explained that Heartland currently provides a number of savings accounts to suit varying needs, with competitive rates across the board. This includes Heartland’s Direct Call Account which has recently been awarded Canstar’s 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Savings Account for the fourth year in a row.

“Our Direct Call Account offers a market-leading on-call savings rate of 2.15% per annum with the flexibility for customers to manage their money without minimum deposits or withdrawal fees.”

“For savers who don’t have a short or medium-term need for funds, Heartland’s term deposits range from one month to five years and offer interest rates from 1.50% to 3.55% per annum, depending on the length of the term. So our customers can watch their funds grow in investment terms that match their financial goals.”

Further expanding their savings offering, Heartland has recently launched a new product called YouChoose. YouChoose is a savings account with an arranged overdraft, designed to give customers the flexibility to save when they can and spend when they want to. The account offers a 2% per annum interest rate and a low 10% per annum overdraft rate.







“We’re committed to helping our customers make their money work for them – and we’re always looking for new ways to do this. YouChoose is a great example, particularly as it aims to help people stay in the savings zone, while choosing how they manage their money.”

Flood said that winning Bank of the Year Savings and being awarded a five-star rating for its Direct Call Account is recognition that Heartland has the right mix of products to help people save.

“We have a long and proud history of supporting New Zealanders with their savings and we’re thrilled that Canstar has acknowledged this too.”

Find out more about Heartland’s savings products at www.heartland.co.nz/savings-and-deposits.

Find out more about each award:

• Canstar’s 2019 Bank of the Year – Savings Award: www.canstar.co.nz/star-rating-reports/savings-award

• Canstar’s 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Savings Account: www.canstar.co.nz/star-rating-reports/savings-and-transaction-accounts.

Find out more about Canstar’s rating methodology at www.canstar.co.nz/about-star-ratings.

