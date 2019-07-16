Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inclusive new brand brews kombucha for the masses

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 10:32 am
Press Release: Natural Sugars

16 July 2019

‘You don’t have to be a hippy to love this kombucha’ - that’s the message from the creators of Everybody’s Kombucha, an inclusive new drink designed for everyone to enjoy.

This month Everybody’s Kombucha has arrived at New World, Pak ’n Save and Four Square stores in the North Island with its Apple, Ginger Lemon and Raspberry flavour offerings.

It is one of the first kombucha brands in the market that doesn’t need to be refrigerated, and comes with an everyday price, that everyone will love.

WAVE Creative Communications Agency is behind the slick, approachable design, bringing to life a drink for consumers who want a healthy soft drink alternative, filled with probiotics.

“Since its origins, Kombucha has felt alienating. With its eastern visuals and health benefits it has traditionally been viewed as ‘niche’ or for the elite. We wanted to create a brand that would fly in the face of this,” says Craig Parker Creative Director at WAVE Creative Communications Agency.

Bay of Plenty full-service agency, WAVE Creative Communications, rose to the task, set by Natural Sugars New Zealand Ltd, to develop a brand that would appeal to everyone.

“We created a brand that held on to the great qualities of kombucha but removed the exclusivity. We created a brand for everyone to enjoy,” adds Parker.

Everybody’s Kombucha is made and bottled in Tauranga from local and imported ingredients.

“This is the first kombucha that actually tastes good, that’s not made in someone’s shed. Our goal is to create beverages which are good for everyone, without compromising on taste,” says Natural Sugars Growth Manager Andrew Friedlieb.

Everybody’s Kombucha is available in selected retail outlets in the North Island now at RRP $7.99 for a 4-pack.

ENDS



