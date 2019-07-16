Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar holds gains; focus on domestic inflation data

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 11:06 am
Article: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

July 16 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar held its gains ahead of second-quarter domestic inflation data as investors remained cheered by better-than-expected Chinese industrial production and retail sales.

The kiwi was trading at 67.21 US cents at 7:55 am in Wellington from 67.19 at 5pm. The trade-weighted index was at 73.38 from 73.35.

While China’s economic growth was the softest in decades in the June quarter, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, better-than-expected industrial production growth of 6.3 percent and retail sales growth of 9.8 percent gave sentiment a lift.

“The kiwi leveraged the data to touch a high of 67.35 US cents overnight,” said Kiwibank trader Mike Shirley.

The focus is now shifting to the second-quarter inflation data due this morning. The market is expecting a 0.6 percent quarterly increase in the Consumers’ Price Index, taking the annual growth to 1.7 percent, according to the median estimate from a poll of economists by Bloomberg.

A weak read will mean that markets continue to expect the central bank to cut rates by 25 basis points at the August meeting to 1.25 percent.

While Kiwibank economists are expecting inflation to show a quarterly bounce to 0.7 percent, above the market and central bank’s forecasts of 0.6 percent, they say the outlook is soft.

As a result, they expect the “RBNZ to look through any strength shown in the June quarter. This week’s CPI figures are unlikely to deter the bank from cutting the OCR next month.”

Investors will also be watching for consumer confidence data in Australia and the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s July policy meeting.

The New Zealand dollar was at 95.45 Australian cents versus 95.54, at 53.69 British pence from 53.45, at 59.67 euro cents from 59.61, at 72.51 yen from 72.57, and at 4.6206 Chinese yuan from 4.6169.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 