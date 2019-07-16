Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ICCC report confirms importance of natural gas

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 1:52 pm
Press Release: PEPANZ

ICCC report confirms importance of natural gas

Source: PEPANZ

--

The importance of natural gas in keeping power prices down and reducing emissions has been confirmed by the Government’s Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), says the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).

"The ICCC’s report concludes that moving away from natural gas and to 100% renewable electricity would be enormously costly to New Zealand households and for little environmental gain," says PEPANZ CEO Cameron Madgwick.

"Natural gas supports and enables renewable energy by keeping electricity prices much lower than would otherwise be the case. This is especially important when demand is high and other sources can’t keep up.

"A 100% target could see a 14% increase in retail electricity prices for households, 29% for commercial and 39% for industrial users.

"The report warns that ‘increased retail electricity prices will disproportionately impact low-income households, including Māori and Pasifika households.’

"Natural gas can also help lower emissions by encouraging industrial users to switch away from coal to electricity - a win-win outcome.

"We strongly support the focus on lowering New Zealand’s emissions in the least painful way to New Zealanders, and clearly natural gas needs to be a part of the solution."

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from PEPANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 