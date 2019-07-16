Waste Management welcomes call for more EVs

Auckland, 16 July 2019: Waste Management NZ welcomes the Interim Climate Change Commission’s call today for more electrification of New Zealand’s road fleet in reducing carbon emissions.

Managing Director Tom Nickels said the report was a reminder of the environmental benefits of EVs, with the company having started its shift to EV waste collection trucks three years ago.

“Reducing transport emissions will help safeguard our environment for future generations. That’s why we have made the commitment to adopt electric vehicle technology.

“There are real challenges in shifting to EVs for a heavy fleet. It’s still early days for us, but getting more diesel trucks off the road has to be a good step forward.”

Waste Management currently has 9 EV trucks. It is working to have 20 of its national truck fleet converted to electric and around 100 electric vehicles in its light fleet by the end of 2019.

Waste Management was the first company to introduce electric trucks into its fleet and is now converting its diesel trucks to electric in a purpose-built facility in Auckland.

“Our EV workshop has created a knowledge centre for EV conversion and will help us, and other businesses, contribute to a more sustainable future,” Mr Nickels said.

Waste Management has committed to reducing its GHG emissions in line with the Paris Agreement for a future low carbon economy.

Marking a first for the waste industry in New Zealand, the company recently achieved CEMARS® (Certified Emissions Measurement and Reduction Scheme) certification, measuring its carbon footprint.

