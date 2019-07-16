Crowe Horwath New Zealand becomes Crowe

The move for Crowe New Zealand is part of a global brand update across the Crowe network of over 130-member firms internationally





Crowe Horwath New Zealand will today join with sister firm Crowe Australia and 130 firms worldwide in adopting the name and updated branding of Crowe, more closely aligning local operations with the eighth-largest Accounting, Consulting and Technology network globally. Crowe Australia & New Zealand has also appointed Executive Managing Partner, Owen Maher as International Liaison Partner to Crowe Global.

Commenting on the announcement, Spiro Paule, CEO of Crowe Australia & New Zealand parent company, Findex stated: “We are eager to continue our partnership with Crowe Global and we see our Audit and Tax Advisory services as a pathway to significant growth in the near and long term. I am confident Owen’s appointment will bring our teams closer to global opportunities and am excited to see our client base expand.”

Crowe Australia and New Zealand will continue to operate across the established Findex network of 110 metro and regional office locations across both countries – offering Audit, Assurance and Tax Advisory Services to new and existing business and individual clients. Crowe Australia & New Zealand will also look to expand billable opportunities with international client portfolios from the Crowe Global network.

Commenting on the news, Phil Mulvey, Head of the newly-launched Crowe New Zealand stated “Crowe is a well-established and highly trusted brand in New Zealand, with a long history of client success. We’re strongly positioned to continue driving sustainable growth into the future across our specialist services.”







Reiterating Crowe’s continued focus on growth in New Zealand, Owen Maher said: “Our strengthened relationship with Crowe Global presents a significant opportunity for our local teams to engage with an international network of Accounting, Consulting and Technology experts. Crowe Global bring our existing clients and staff greater access to international opportunities and insights. We are looking forward to hosting the Crowe Global Conference in Sydney later this year, creating an excellent opportunity for our staff and clients to engage with the global network.”

Crowe Australia & New Zealand will remain subsidiaries of Findex locally, with both firms offering diversified solutions to existing clients.

– ENDS –

© Scoop Media

