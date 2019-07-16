Putting people first in our workplaces

The guest presenter is Rawdon Christie, Media Consultant and Creative Director of NBR View.

Rawdon firmly believes, “It’s not only important for organisations to put their people first, but that it’s essential.”

He goes on to say, “I feel it is important to share my observations into what sets one

organisation above others and that I have found a common connection among those that thrive – that they put their people first.”

Sandra Pringle, Director of Rata was quoted as saying, “I am very excited that Rawdon Christie is our guest speaker for July. We both believe positive action is essential for mental and physical workplace well-being for people, allowing them to flourish not only at work, but also in their personal lives and wider communities they live in. We need to re-examine what and how we do things in order to achieve better results for employees and organisations. If we don’t change – how can we expect better results.”

She also went on to say, that “This quote by Harvey Firestone says it all really – ‘The growth and development of people is the highest calling of true leadership’.”

The Purpose: This event will help business people understand the importance and power of creating people-centric organisations that place equal value on employees as much as the bottom line.

Although a serious topic, this will be a humorous presentation that will have a hugely positive impact on any organisation or manager and leave them with some key messages to implement within their own businesses, covering: –

The huge impact that positive relationships and employee value has on a business with examples of where ‘putting people first’ has transformed an organisation’s culture, productivity and profitability.

The rewards of having an inspired workforce vrs the dangers of having a dissatisfied workforce.

How getting it right enhances that all-important element of success – REPUTATION.

What satisfies employees, what engages employees and what inspires employees?

What can a company or team leader do to build satisfaction, engagement and ultimately – inspiration?

The challenges of face-to-face communication in the Digital Era and how to counter them.









