Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ICCC Accelerated Electrification report

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Meridian Energy

ICCC Accelerated Electrification report – an essential step to pushing for a cleaner future (Meridian CE)

Meridian Energy’s CE Neal Barclay says he strongly supports the Interim Climate Change Panel’s (ICCC) Accelerated Electrification recommendations to the Government.

“The ICCC recommendations show us we can take action now and it won’t cost us the earth,” says Neal. “Accelerating the electrification of transport and process heat is one of the smartest ways New Zealand can actively and significantly reduce emissions and improve the competitiveness of New Zealand business in a global context.”

“Government adoption of the ICCC report would give us the green light we need to shape a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for New Zealanders.”

Rather than pursuing a narrow renewable electricity generation target, the report recommendation rightly focuses on the goal of overall emissions reductions to limit global temperature increases.

The Committee’s modelling shows the accelerated electrification of transport and process heat can deliver significant net emissions reductions (5.4 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent per year by 2035) and more than triple the emissions reductions compared to pursuing 100% renewable electricity.

New Zealand will need significantly more renewable generation from wind, water and sun in particular to support this accelerated electrification recommendation, and we strongly agree the Government should:

• Provide for the development of wind generation at scale through strong direction under the Resource Management Act;



• Ensure that the value of existing hydro generation to New Zealand’s climate change objectives is given sufficient weight when decisions about freshwater are made; and

• Reform the Emission Trading Scheme so it can play its intended role as a driver of emissions reductions across the economy.

“We need to work together on this,” says Neal. “Government can provide the framework and certainty we need to accelerate electrification, and it can show leadership by passing a strong Zero Carbon bill through parliament.”

“Meridian and other generators can continue building new renewables while keeping prices affordable. New Zealanders are then well supported to make their own changes – whether that’s a business converting industrial processes to electricity or an individual choosing an electric car.”

New Zealand needs to contribute to the global effort under the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature increase to 1.5° Celsius.

“Adopting the ICCC recommendations means a win for the environment, our economy and for every New Zealander,” adds Neal.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Meridian Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 