Jasmax Announces Nine New Associate Principals

17/07/2019

Jasmax has announced nine New Associate Principals. CEO, Sjoerd Post, says the promotions are a testament to the strength and diversity of the senior leadership within the practice. “I’m very proud of our talented, driven staff, and these promotions are a reflection of Jasmax’s evolution. This new generation of leaders adds more energy to our drive for design excellence.”

Our nine new Associate Principals are:

Rebecca Burton – Senior Interior Designer, Rebecca Burton, leads our Wellington Interiors Team. Rebecca has a wide range of experience through multiple levels of design and is committed to delivering highly effective and sustainable workplace design solutions that deliver to client aspirations. She has a strong belief in the value of collaboration, open communication and positive team relationship building in achieving successful project outcomes.

Sarah Delamore – Sarah Delamore is a highly skilled architect with experience on a wide range of projects including retail, transport, residential, commercial and mixed-use sectors. Notably, Sarah has led the design of major transport and mixed-use projects internationally and is currently Project Architect for the NZ Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Meiling Honson – A Senior Architect within Jasmax’s Education team, Meiling possesses advanced project management skills and strong design ability in terms of master planning, schematic design and detail design. Presently, she is Project Architect on Western Springs College, currently under construction.







Roberta Johnson – As an Architectural Briefing Specialist, Roberta excels in developing and coordinating briefing processes that enable Universities and other multi-faceted institutions to manage the transition into new spaces designed to enable future learning, research and ways of working. Recent projects include the Ngā Wai Hono, Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences Building on AUT’s City Campus opened in 2018, and University of Waikato’s 2037 Strategic Masterplan.

Oliver Haydon – As Business Development Manager, Oliver provides business leadership to Jasmax. Experienced in leading large and complex competitive commissions, his experience includes Scott Base Redevelopment, NZ Pavilion at Dubai World Expo and Auckland War Memorial Museum. A strategic thinker, Oliver has authored multiple research articles on the link between organisational structure and design excellence published in the Australian Design Review.

Paul Jurasovich – With a PhD in Sustainable Design, Architect Paul Jurasovich combines both a practical mindset with intellectual rigour. With over 15 years architectural experience both here and the the US, Paul has led many award-winning commercial and sustainability projects. His breadth of skills spans all aspects of building design, consultant coordination, documentation, observation and contract administration.

Phillipa Nihotte – As our Professional Practice Manager, Phillipa Nihotte plays an important role in our Knowledge and Innovation Team. She brings over 20 years of experience as a registered architect, having worked on a variety of projects across multiple sectors. Phillipa brings a unique combination of architectural experience and contract know-how to advise and support staff about contractual and compliance issues. Phillipa’s long standing commitment and engagement with the practice, the NZIA and the NZ Registered Architects Board is widely recognised and appreciated.

Melanie Tristram – National BIM Manager, Mel continues to advance Jasmax’s application of BIM, advising project teams on project BIM strategy and delivery to ensure that delivery meets each client’s aspirations and expectations. Mel leads Jasmax’s BIM team in researching and implementing tools and workflows that enhance and aid collaboration with our consultants and partners, leveraging BIM and our developing capabilities. Mel contributes widely to the industry, most recently with her appointment to the BIM Acceleration Committee.

Barbara Van Zyl – A Senior Architect with a wealth of experience gained here and in her native South Africa, Barbara’s design integrity, attention to detail and passion, contribute to successful space and place-making which enhances the end users’ experience. Most recently she led the team on AUT’s Ngā Wai Hono as the Project Architect through detailed design to completion.

Further appointments nationwide include 11 Senior Associates and 12 Associates. For all promotions news please visit www.jasmax.com/news/



