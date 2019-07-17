Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 9:01 am
Press Release: BitPrime

Cryptocurrency Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$416,711,570,913.43
Market capitalisation today: NZD$426,272,752,223.86
Change: 2.29%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$120,853,743,923.38
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$100,633,999,843.77
Change: -16.73%

Bitcoin Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$15,369.90
Open price today: NZD$15,927.95
Change: 3.63%
Dominance: 65.46%

Ethereum Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$337.88
Open price today: NZD$335.61
Change: -0.67%
Dominance: 9.21%

XRP Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.4667
Open price today: NZD$0.4666
Change: -0.02%
Dominance: 4.53%

Notable Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 2332
Rankings by 24-hour volume:
1. Tether (USDT)
2. Bitcoin (BTC)
3. Ethereum (ETH)
4. Litecoin (LTC)
5. EOS (EOS)
6. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
7. XRP (XRP)
8. Ethereum Classic (ETC)
9. TRON (TRX)
10. Binance Coin (BNB)

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Clipper Coin (CCCX) rising 16.24% while the top loser is Egretia (EGT) dropping 19.38%

About BitPrime:
NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz

Disclaimer:
Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap).
The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from BitPrime on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 