Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Telecommunications providers face charges

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 9:29 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has laid 13 charges against retail telecommunications providers CallPlus Services Limited (trading as Slingshot), Flip Services Limited and Orcon Limited, alleging the companies made false representations in invoices they sent to their customers.

The charges were filed in the Auckland District Court under the Fair Trading Act and relate to conduct during the period 2 January 2012 to 1 March 2018.

The Commission alleges that the companies issued invoices which included charges to customers for the period after the agreed termination date for their contracts.

In doing so, the Commission alleges the companies misrepresented their rights to payments because their customers only owed payment for the services provided prior to the agreed termination date.

The case will be called in the Auckland District Court on 23 July 2019.

As this matter is before the Court, the Commission cannot comment further at this time.


Background
CallPlus Services Limited, Flip Services Limited and Orcon Limited are each subsidiaries of parent company Vocus (New Zealand) Holdings Limited.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 