Telecommunications providers face charges



The Commerce Commission has laid 13 charges against retail telecommunications providers CallPlus Services Limited (trading as Slingshot), Flip Services Limited and Orcon Limited, alleging the companies made false representations in invoices they sent to their customers.

The charges were filed in the Auckland District Court under the Fair Trading Act and relate to conduct during the period 2 January 2012 to 1 March 2018.

The Commission alleges that the companies issued invoices which included charges to customers for the period after the agreed termination date for their contracts.

In doing so, the Commission alleges the companies misrepresented their rights to payments because their customers only owed payment for the services provided prior to the agreed termination date.

The case will be called in the Auckland District Court on 23 July 2019.

As this matter is before the Court, the Commission cannot comment further at this time.



Background

CallPlus Services Limited, Flip Services Limited and Orcon Limited are each subsidiaries of parent company Vocus (New Zealand) Holdings Limited.









