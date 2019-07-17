nib partners with ZOOM Pharmacy to support better health



WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2019

MEDIA RELEASE - nib partners with ZOOM Pharmacy to support better health outcomes for Kiwis

nib New Zealand (nib) has launched a new partnership with ZOOM Pharmacy to offer its members an easy way to access their prescription medicines and in turn drive better health outcomes.

Dubbed the “Uber” of prescription medicine, ZOOM Pharmacy delivers prescription medicines direct to a patient’s home or work, removing the need to travel to a pharmacy. In addition, the app provides personalised medicines information and provides daily dose reminders as well as repeat and refill alerts when their medications are running low, with ZOOM then organising their repeat prescription for them.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said the initiative was a great way to help members to look after their health and wellbeing.

“Up to one out of every three of prescriptions are not filled by New Zealanders, leading to increased chronic disease progressions and re-admissions. Direct delivery of medicine is proven to help improve health outcomes for New Zealanders, including patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and stroke,” Mr Hennin said.

“It’s particularly helpful for those who find it challenging to get to their local pharmacy or keep track of their medications, helping to make sure they access the treatment they need with greater ease,” he added.

As part of the New Zealand-first pilot, nib members will also receive free shipping on their prescription medications meaning they no longer have to travel to their pharmacy to collect them.







“The way consumers purchase has changed with many preferring an online experience and healthcare is no different. This new partnership reflects our commitment to bringing innovation to the local healthcare industry in a way that meets these changing needs of our members,” Mr Hennin said.

ZOOM Pharmacy Managing Director, David Taylor, said they were excited to partner with nib to provide members with a new, easy way to fill their prescriptions.

“We have a fantastic opportunity to make a step change in healthcare in New Zealand by improving medicines adherence. Using new technologies ZOOM makes it really easy for people to get and take their everyday medicines consistently, and then we make sure they don’t run out. All the international data shows that when you deliver medicines to people taking repeat medicines, they do much better,” Mr Taylor said.

The ZOOM Pharmacy app can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

