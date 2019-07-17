Rewarding the people that work hard for safety

Applications are now open for entries from businesses and individuals who have done that special something extra when it comes to health and safety.

And this year Site Safe has added another category - wellness - to reflect the growing focus on mental wellbeing in the New Zealand construction industry.

Past winners of the Site Safe Construction Health, Safety and Wellbeing Awards have included inspirational workplace safety people, inventive technology developed by Kiwi firms and innovative techniques for keeping workers safe in all kinds of situations from trucking to scaffolding and drilling.

The great thing about the awards is that every entrant has demonstrated leadership, innovation and commitment to health and safety and this is a chance for that to be applauded.

So share your success with the industry by entering the Site Safe Construction Health and Safety Awards.

The awards are free to enter for businesses of all sizes. Winners from each category receive an award trophy, a $1000 gift card and a case study story in Site Safe’s membership magazine "Safety Insite."

The awards are open to both Site Safe member and non-member companies.

Categories are:

The Safety Innovation Award - Small to medium business (up to 50 employees)

The Safety Innovation Award - Large business (over 50 employees)

The Safety Leadership Award (small, medium or large business)

The Safety Contribution Award (individual or small team)

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Award (company, organisation, team or individual).







The awards will be presented at Site Safe’s Evening of Celebration on Wednesday, November 6 at Alexandra Park in Auckland. The evening also celebrates the graduation of students who have completed the Site Safe New Zealand Certificate in Workplace Health and Safety Practice.

Applications are open until September 2.

For more information and the award application form go to:

www.sitesafe.org.nz/news--events/site-safe-health-and-safety-awards

ENDS





© Scoop Media

