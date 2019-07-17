Spark expands football and tennis offering, adds racing

Spark Sport continues to grow the range of sports offered in its $19.99 monthly subscription. With new football, tennis and racing content, July is a great sporting month to join Spark Sport.

Football

Football fans will be able to enjoy the run up to the start of the English Premier League season with two pre-season tournaments playing exclusively on Spark Sport.

Spark Sport will be home to the International Champions Cup Football for Men and Women for 2019 and 2020. Kicking off on today (17 July) and running until mid-August, the ICC is an annual club association football competition, featuring club teams from Europe playing pre-season matches, in the United States, China and across Europe. Men’s teams playing include Arsenal, Atletico de Madrid, Benfica, FC Bayern, Juventus and Manchester United; women’s teams include Lyon Féminines and Atlético de Madrid Femenino.

Spark Spork will also show the Premier League Asia Trophy, which runs over the next few days, from 17-20 July. Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will compete in this biennial tournament run out of China.

Tennis

Spark Sport is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). For the next three years (2019-2021), Spark Sport will show many of the International and Premier Tournaments from the WTA circuit.

In 2019, tennis fans can look forward to watching a number of tournaments from the North American hardcourt season, as well as tournaments in the lead up to the WTA Finals in Shenzhen. Spark Sport will show the World Feed, which will showcase a variety of the most popular content from the tournament.







Micky Lawler, WTA President said, “We are excited that Spark Sport will showcase our world-class players and tournaments to existing fans and new audiences in New Zealand, through a mix of live action and feature programs. The Spark Sport team takes a dynamic approach to a range of sports and we are confident they will prove to be a premium partner of the WTA.”

Racing

Finally, Spark Sport has also partnered with the Racing Industry Transition Agency (formerly the New Zealand Racing Board) to show TAB Trackside on Spark Sport. TAB Trackside has two channels packed full of racing action and commentary, with a variety of thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing. As well as live racing, TAB Trackside includes pre and post-race coverage, live odds and feature shows such as Weigh In and DogZone.

