Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strawberry growers commodity levy proposal vote successful

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Strawberry Growers NZ

Strawberry Growers New Zealand Inc (SGNZ) has received a strong vote of support from its grower base to proceed with an application to the Minister of Agriculture to be granted a commodity levy order for strawberries.

After a period of consultation, the strawberry growers’ levy referendum closed on 12 July. The result was finalised today by independent returning officer, Electionz.com.

The vote shows support in favour of the proposal greater than the minimum 50% support required by both individual voter and weighted vote for a commodity levy referendum vote.

The referendum asked: Do you support the proposed Strawberry levy? The result is:

Yes: Vote count: 84.00%, Weighted vote: 71.02%

No: Vote count: 16.00%, Weighted vote: 28.98%

Voter return was 30.67% by number of eligible voters and an estimated 71.99% by weight.

SGNZ proposed a levy rate of $26 per 1000 strawberry plants sold, which is expected to raise about $375,000 per year. This is proposed to be spent on strawberry grower representation across areas collectively important to their businesses as specified in the SGNZ strategic plan and levy consultation. This includes crop protection, export market access, biosecurity, food safety and labour.

"During our consultation on the levy proposal, we’ve spoken with a number of growers throughout the country. It was great to hear of their support for the work of an adequately resourced, whole of industry organisation," SGNZ Chairman Anthony Rakich says.

Next steps include application to the Minister of Agriculture for the granting of a new levy order, consideration of the application by the Minister and, if approved, drafting by the Parliamentary Counsel Office in accordance with the requirements of the commodity levies act.

This process will take some months. SGNZ’s objective is to have the levy in place by the end of February 2020.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Strawberry Growers NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 