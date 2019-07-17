New pricing structure for Otago Museum ticketed attractions



In the interests of facilitating broader community access, Otago Museum is very pleased to announce a restructure of its admission prices for its ticketed attractions, Tūhura Otago Community Trust Science Centre, the Perpetual Guardian Planetarium, and the new exhibition James Cameron – Challenging the Deep. The changes will take effect from Sunday, 21 July.

The key changes are:

- Community Services Card holders will pay the child price for admission.

- Concession tickets have been reduced from a 10% to a 20% discount on the adult price.

- There will only be one family price (which admits four people with up to two adults) instead of two.

Every year, more than 350 000 visitors visit the Museum’s permanent galleries, and entry to these will remain free of charge.

The paid attractions generate supplementary income that is essential to sustaining the Museum’s ongoing operation, but for some, this creates a barrier to access.

Murray Bayly, Otago Museum’s Commercial Director, says, “We are committed to ensuring everyone in our community can access our world-class exhibitions and facilities. Reducing the cost of entry for some of the least well-off in our community is a very tangible way we can do this.”

The other changes include:

- New combo options – visitors can choose either two or three of the Museum’s ticketed attractions.

- A slight increase in the adult price for entry to Planetarium shows.

Murray explains, “The adult entry has been adjusted to $12, to match the 3D entry price. Our Planetarium experience is unique in Otago, and this also brings it into line with adult ticket prices at commercial cinemas. The new combo prices are a really good deal too, and will give people the chance to have a fun day out seeing all we have to offer.”

The new prices are as follows:

Ticket Type Tūhura Planetarium (2D & 3D) James Cameron – Challenging the Deep Tūhura Combo: Tūhura & PGP Explorer Combo: JCCTD & either Tūhura or Planetarium Combo ticket (all three attractions) Adult $15.00 $12.00 $17.50 $20.00 $25.00 $35.00 Concession – Student / Senior / Friends of Otago Museum / Tūhura Annual Pass holders $12.00 $9.00 $14.00 $16.00 $20.00 $28.00 Child (3–18) / Community Services Card holder $10.00 $7.00 $9.50 $13.00 $13.00 $20.00 Family (Admit 4 with up to 2 adults) $40.00 $30.00 $45.00 $55.00 $55.00 $90.00 Annual Pass – Adult $60.00 Annual Pass – Concession $48.00 Annual Pass – Child / CSC $40.00







© Scoop Media

