Dignity comes first in business for people in need

Imagine this scenario you are an ex-pat living and working overseas when you get a call from a relative to say your mother is struggling to care for herself. She is unable to walk unaided safely, and is struggling to get in and out of the shower, and prepare meals.

Another case might involve a relative for whom residential accommodation needs to be found urgently.

Where do you start? Who do you call – what do you need to look for in a care facility? This is where Eastbourne’s Hayley Roche comes in.

Hayley formed Dignity First after her family was thrown into a situation involving an unexpected illness.

“All of a sudden you are thrust into this world and you don’t know anything about it.” Hayley says.

“Even if it’s gradual, it’s not a world you know – you’re just thrown into it, and there’s not a lot of help out there”.

Hayley says many people spend countless hours on the internet and phone searching for people to answer questions about funding, home help, hospital and aged care facilities, and other resources that are available.

A lot of people don’t know where to start and many of the agencies are only available during work hours, a problem if the person trying to contact them is working.

“There are several websites, but you still have to ring around yourself, and take the day off work to do so.”

Dignity First offers a range of services from drawing up a list of possible options for care, to calling around on someone’s behalf to arranging visits to retirement villages.

Hayley says her aim is to take much of the stress out of a stressful situation. By doing the work for you and helping you to navigate the system, the process is so much easier.











