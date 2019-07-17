Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SMEs will welcome digital platform to cut compliance

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

Small businesses will welcome a digital platform announced today to streamline the way they interact with government agencies and cut out repetitive paperwork, says Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central.

"Anything that cuts bureaucracy and gives owners of small businesses time to focus on growing their business is a good thing," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"They are constantly telling us in our surveys that the cost and time they spend on compliance is one of the main barriers they face so I’m anticipating this platform will be popular.

"Being able to apply for, manage, track and access services from government agencies, and to apply for permits, licences and consents and be notified online of approvals and renewals without repeating the same information and documentation will make a big difference, particularly to companies with small staffs.

"We eagerly await to see how beneficial the pilot will be, and we will be actively monitoring feedback from our members who participate.

"I encourage businesses to register for a New Zealand Business Number so they get their details on the platform ahead of the expected launch in October."




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Business Central - Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Services: Softer June Points To Economic Slowdown

Activity in New Zealand's services sector softened in June, adding to a picture of lacklustre economic growth. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of services index fell 0.8 of a point in June from May to a seasonally adjusted 52.7. More>>

ALSO:

Incomings: Migration Remains High

Annual net migration was provisionally estimated at 50,200 (± 800) in the year ended December 2018 compared with 52,600 in the previous year, Stats NZ said. More>>

ALSO:

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 