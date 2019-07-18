Gull Warms Up Winter with Fuel Under $2 per Litre

12 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Thursday 18 July to 12PM Friday 19 July

In another first, Gull New Zealand will offer a 12 cent discount making it the only energy retailer selling regular and diesel fuels at under $2 per litre. This contrasts to some companies who are selling regular 91 at up to $2.21 a litre.

The price of fuel has been slowly creeping up since the government announced the fuel tax increases on 1st July 2019 with at least one of the major fuel companies increasing their prices by as much as 5 cents per litre this week.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull remains committed to providing value and the best competitively priced fuel to Kiwi motorists.

“Rather than making excuses to increase our prices Gull prefers to pass savings onto our customers.

Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you want.”

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 18 July until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 19 July 2019.

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the North Island, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) $ 1.957 Force 10 (98) $ 2.107 Diesel $ 1.287







Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

Atiamuri Offering the lowest regular petrol (91 octane) price $1.847 per litre Te Kuiti Offering the lowest diesel price $1.177 per litre



All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.





