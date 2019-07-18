Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Judgment: Court Approves Westland Milk Takeover Scheme

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand High Court

IN THE HIGH COURT OF NEW ZEALAND
AUCKLAND REGISTRY
COMMERCIAL PANEL
I TE KŌTI MATUA O AOTEAROA
TĀMAKI MAKAURAU ROHE
CIV-2019-404-000924

[2019] NZHC 1683

UNDER Part 15 of the Companies Act 1993
AND IN THE MATTER OF a scheme of arrangement under Part 15 of the Companies Act 1993
AND
IN THE MATTER OF WESTLAND CO-OPERATIVE DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED

Applicant

[…]

ORAL JUDGMENT OF VENNING J

Introduction
[1] Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited (Westland) seeks orders from the Court that: (a) the scheme of arrangement described in the Scheme Plan attached to the application dated 16 May 2019 is approved and binding upon:

(i) Westland;

(ii) Hongkong Jingang Trade Holding Co Ltd (Hongkong Jingang);

(iii) every person who is a scheme shareholder in terms of the Scheme Plan (as defined); and

(b) Westland is granted leave to apply for approval of any amendment, modification, or supplement to the Scheme as may be required.

[…]

[51] Standing back and considering the Scheme overall the Court is satisfied it is generally fair and equitable. The Scheme is not dissimilar to other cases where the provisions of the Companies Act have been used in this way. Overall the proposal appears in the interests of the shareholders in this particular case. For those reasons the Court is satisfied it is appropriate to make the orders sought in the application.

[52] There will be orders as sought in the application dated 16 May 2019 and in accordance with the draft order submitted to the Court this morning.

[Full judgment: 2019NZHC1683_Westland.pdf]



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand High Court on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

Where's My Drone Pizza: Govt's Drone Plan 'Will Help Economy Take Off'

The paper Taking Flight: an aviation system for the automated age sets out the Government’s vision for how drones can be better integrated into the current transport system to develop a thriving, innovative and safe sector. More>>

ALSO:

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 