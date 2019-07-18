Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gold medal steak came from First Light farm in the South

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Firstlight Wagyu

Thursday 18th July, 2019

First Light Foods is continuing to make waves globally after taking out gold for the second year running at the 2019 World Steak Challenge in Dublin. The award was presented late last week to First Light for the best fillet steak in the marble score 6+ category and follows last year’s win for best ribeye steak.

The World Steak Challenge is a globally recognised competition with over 300 sirloin, fillet and ribeye steaks being judged from 25 countries and four continents. More than 40 expert judges joined with 14 consumer judges to evaluate raw and cooked entries based on aroma, colour, flavour and marbling. First Light’s winning wagyu fillet steak had a marble score of 7. Marble score is an indicator of flavour richness and runs on a scale from 2 to 9.


In this case, the steak came from one of First Light’s southern suppliers, Ngāi Tahu Farming in Canterbury. First Light managing director Gerard Hickey is delighted with the win and puts it down to quality genetics and great farmers. “Intensity of flavour is determined by the life the animal has led,” he says. “Our wagyu cattle are 100% grass-fed and are raised without antibiotics, hormones or GMO feed. We’ve found this also increases the nutritional value of the meat so it’s win-win.”

First Light is one of three New Zealand companies that picked up medals in the challenge, but is the only New Zealand offering awarded gold for wagyu. First Light entered the market in 2011 with 100% grass-fed wagyu and has experienced phenomenal growth with distribution in Europe, US, UAE, Australia and New Zealand. It raises more than 25,000 head of cattle a year, across farms stretching from Northland to Southland.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Firstlight Wagyu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

Where's My Drone Pizza: Govt's Drone Plan 'Will Help Economy Take Off'

The paper Taking Flight: an aviation system for the automated age sets out the Government’s vision for how drones can be better integrated into the current transport system to develop a thriving, innovative and safe sector. More>>

ALSO:

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 