Singapore Airlines to Boost Wellington Services

Friday, 19 July 2019, 10:02 am
Singapore Airlines today announced it will increase the number of services between Wellington and Singapore, via Melbourne, from 1 January 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

The decision to increase the number of flights from four to five times weekly on the route is in response to increasing demand for services from the New Zealand capital.

Singapore Airlines General Manager New Zealand, Mr Kenny Teo, said the additional weekly service would help to cater for the growing demand.

“Since we launched the flight nearly three years ago as the ‘Capital Express’, we’ve seen the Wellington community embrace the opportunity to fly long-haul directly from Wellington,” Mr Teo said.

“Not only have Wellingtonians embraced travelling from their home airport to our global network of over 130 destinations, but travellers from around the world have continued to travel directly to Wellington to explore the vibrant city and the surrounding regions.

“Thanks to the support from the local travel trade, Wellington Airport, Wellington Tourism and our alliance partner Air New Zealand, we have seen demand increase to a point where an additional weekly flight is needed.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to continue to grow our services here in New Zealand and provide Kiwis with even more options to explore the world, and the world even more options to explore Wellington.”

The Wellington to Singapore service will continue to be operated as part of the Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand joint venture, which delivers customers more choice when travelling to and from New Zealand.



The new fifth weekly flight will operate from Singapore as SQ247 every Wednesday at 19:45 local time, before arriving in Wellington at 12:10 local time following a short one hour 40-minute transit in Melbourne.

The return flight, SQ248 will depart Wellington at 13:30 local time, before arriving in Singapore at 22:40 local time following a one hour and 20-minute transit in Melbourne.

Flight Schedule effective from 1 January 2020

Days of OperationFlight NumberDepartArriveDepartArrive
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, SaturdaySQ247SIN 1945MEL 0510MEL 0650WLG 1210
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, SundaySQ248WLG 1330MEL 1525MEL 1645SIN 2240

*all times shown are local

ends


