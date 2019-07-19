Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fancy being a Flight Attendant?

Friday, 19 July 2019, 11:01 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

19 July 2019


Looking for the ultimate summer job? Do you have a passion for people and want to get paid to see the world?

Air New Zealand is putting out the call for temporary flight attendants to fly on its international widebody fleet over the summer period.

The airline is seeking customer service superstars to join over the busy summer period when record numbers of customers are expected to be travelling with the airline.

Successful applicants will be offered four to six month temporary contracts and will undergo a condensed and intensive regulatory training course at the Air New Zealand Academy of Learning in Auckland before taking to the skies from October.

The contract cabin crew will be paid a salary of around 40 thousand dollars per year plus away from home travel allowances that can boost this to as much as 60 thousand per year. This will be prorated for the length of the fixed term contracts.

Air New Zealand General Manager Cabin Crew Leeanne Langridge says she’s looking for applicants who are resilient, have high learning agility and a natural passion for people.

“Our flight attendants have set the benchmark high. They love putting on the uniform every day and enjoy the challenge of working in a dynamic industry. While being a flight attendant can be incredibly fun, it’s a demanding role that will push you to perform at your best. You need to be able to cope well under pressure and enjoy the fact that no two days are the same.”



“Many people tell me that they’ve thought about being a flight attendant at some stage in their lives, so this is a great chance for those people to give it a go.”

Air New Zealand has been named New Zealand’s Most Attractive Employer in the annual Randstad Employer Brand Research for a record six times and it receives more than 3,000 flight attendant applications every year.

Applications for the fixed term roles are open from now to Sunday 28 July. Visit the Air New Zealand careers website for more application information.

