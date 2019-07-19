Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand boosts Bali

Friday, 19 July 2019, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is giving its Bali seasonal service a boost in 2020, increasing capacity on the route by 80 percent, or 30,000 additional seats, compared with the current season.

The airline currently operates three services per week between Auckland and Bali’s Denpasar International Airport from late June to mid-October using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, increasing up to four services per week during peak periods such as the school holidays.

Next year the airline will operate its seasonal services from 11 April through to 24 October with up to six services per week (subject to regulatory approvals).

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says Bali has continued to be a popular holiday spot for Kiwis.

“By extending our flying season by more than two months, ultimately putting on close to 50 extra return flights, it’s going to be easier than ever for Kiwis to experience the beautiful and diverse destination that is Bali,” says Mr Wallace.

Air New Zealand’s 2020 Bali seasonal service is available to book now at airnewzealand.co.nz.

