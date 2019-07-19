Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Contact steam to heat Norske Skog pellet business secured

Friday, 19 July 2019, 4:46 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Gavin Evans

July 19 (BusinessDesk) - Norske Skog’s wood pellets business has secured a steam supply from Contact Energy for its Taupo plant.

The new energy supply for Nature’s Flame will largely come from downstream of the Tenon sawmill, which Contact has supplied with geothermal energy since 2007. It is part of a A$7 million project Norske Skog announced in December to bring the facility up to its full capacity of 85,000 tonnes of pellets a year.

Nature’s Flame operations manager John Goodwin says the additional energy supply enables the company to utilise plant that was installed at the site but not operating when the business was acquired from Solid Energy in 2015. It will also save feedstock – sawdust and shavings – currently being burned in the plant’s driers.

The Taupo plant is producing about 40,000 tonnes a year now – split almost equally between domestic and export sales. The low-moisture and low-ash pellets are a premium product and the new capacity is likely to go into overseas markets like Korea and Japan, Goodwin said.

Norske Skog, which also operates the Tasman paper mill at Kawerau, bought Nature’s Flame as part of a long-term strategic shift away from paper and into other sustainable options for wood fibre use. While it remains a major paper maker, in Europe it has been developing options for making biogas from mill sludge. In Australia it partnered with Circa Group to make the ‘green’ biosolvent Cyrene from wood waste.

Contact Energy operates five power stations on the Wairakei, Tauhara and Ohaaki geothermal fields and is considering a further expansion at Tauhara. It is encouraging greater direct use of the underground steam resource by industrial users as part of a strategy to use new renewable technologies to help them reduce their emissions.



Contact chief generation and development officer James Kilty says the new supply agreement with Nature’s flame will enable it to optimise the efficiency of the production well currently supplying Tenon for the benefit of both customers, he said.

Goodwin says the upgrade is on schedule for completion in the December quarter. At full capacity the pellet plant will use about 460,000 gigajoules of steam annually.


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

Where's My Drone Pizza: Govt's Drone Plan 'Will Help Economy Take Off'

The paper Taking Flight: an aviation system for the automated age sets out the Government’s vision for how drones can be better integrated into the current transport system to develop a thriving, innovative and safe sector. More>>

ALSO:

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 